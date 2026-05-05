AAF International Provides Critical Air Filtration Technology for Historic NASA Artemis II Moon Mission

Louisville-based air filtration leader supplied custom HEPA filter for the Orion spacecraft, continuing a legacy of supporting human spaceflight dating back to Apollo 11 with eyes to the next lunar landing in 2027.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AAF International, a member of the Daikin Group and global leader in air filtration solutions, today announced that it supplied a custom-engineered HEPA filter for NASA's Artemis II spacecraft, supporting the air filtration system that kept four astronauts breathing safely during their historic 10-day journey around the moon and back. The mission marked the first time humans have traveled to the moon in more than half a century.

NASA's Artemis II lifted off April 1, 2026 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying four astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft. Over the course of a nearly 10-day mission covering 694,481 total miles, the crew completed a lunar flyby that took them 252,756 miles from Earth — farther than any humans have ever traveled in history. The crew and spacecraft splashed down safely in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego on April 10.

To support the mission's stringent life support requirements, AAF supplied a custom-built HEPA filter, a high-efficiency particulate air filter capable of capturing 99.97% of airborne particles, engineered to meet the precise air filtration system design and air quality specifications required for human deep space travel.

"Being asked to contribute to a mission of this magnitude is a great honor," said Paul Sennett, Chief Operating Officer of AAF International. "Whether it's a mission to the moon, keeping dangerous particulates out of homes during wildfires, or helping keep highly infectious diseases from infiltrating hospitals or agricultural operations, our teams work hard to design the right solutions for literally any application."

This is not the first time AAF, International has been to space. AAF International's relationship with NASA and human spaceflight spans more than five decades. The company provided filtration solutions in support of the Apollo 11 mission in July 1969, when astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to walk on the moon. In the years that have followed, AAF has supported filtration needs aboard the International Space Station, contributing to the life support systems that allow astronauts to live and work in the extreme environment of space.

With NASA's Artemis program now advancing toward a lunar landing with Artemis III in 2027 and the prospect of a permanent lunar base and eventual crewed missions to Mars on the horizon, AAF International looks forward to continuing its role as a trusted partner in the next great era of space exploration.

"From the day man first walked on the moon, AAF has been there every step of the way," concludes Sennett. "As the missions become more advanced and product specifications more rigorous, no challenge becomes too big for our team when it comes to the air we breathe."

About AAF

Headquartered in Louisville, Ky., AAF International is one of the world's largest manufacturers of air filtration solutions, developing and manufacturing a wide variety of solutions that are designed to remove and control airborne particulates and gaseous contaminants in commercial, industrial, cleanroom, transportation and nuclear power applications. Founded in 1921, AAF has grown into an international standard for innovative products that bring clean air to life for billions of people throughout the globe. www.aafintl.com

About the Daikin Group

Daikin Industries, Ltd., a global Fortune 1000 company established in 1924, pioneers high quality, energy efficient heating, cooling, ventilation, air purification and low global-warming-potential (GWP) refrigerant technology that brings people comfort - at home and at work. The world's number one air conditioning company, Daikin operates in 170 countries with approximately 100,000 employees. In the United States, Daikin proudly employs more than 22,000 workers who engineer, design and assemble industry leading products across 25 advanced manufacturing sites. Daikin serves Americans coast-to-coast through its nine Research and Development centers, 400+ distribution points and a nationwide network of local contractors who trust and choose Daikin every day. https://www.daikin.com/corporate

SOURCE AAF International