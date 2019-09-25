AAFP Names 2019-2020 Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Family Physicians held elections for its board of directors this week at its annual Congress of Delegates, the organization's governing body. Members of the board of directors advocate on behalf of family physicians and patients nationwide to inspire positive change in the US health care system. The AAFP represents 134,600 physicians and medical students.

Gary L. LeRoy , MD, FAAFP, is president. LeRoy is a family physician in Dayton, Ohio , where he is the associate dean for student affairs and admission at Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. He is also an associate professor of family medicine. A lifelong Daytonian and public servant, LeRoy cares for the underserved as a staff physician at the East Dayton Health Clinic. He was the clinic's medical director from 1994 to 2008 and helped secure funding to remodel and expand the center and its services. LeRoy serves the Dayton community through Reach Out of Montgomery County , Dayton Public Schools and Saint Vincent's Homeless Shelter.

About the American Academy of Family Physicians

Founded in 1947, the AAFP represents 134,600 physicians and medical students nationwide. It is the only medical society devoted solely to primary care.

Family physicians conduct approximately one in five office visits—that's 192 million visits annually or 48 percent more than the next most visited medical specialty. Today, family physicians provide more care for America's underserved and rural populations than any other medical specialty. Family medicine's cornerstone is an ongoing, personal patient-physician relationship focused on integrated care.

To learn more about the specialty of family medicine, the AAFP's positions on issues and clinical care, and for downloadable multi-media highlighting family medicine, visit www.aafp.org/media. For information about health care, health conditions and wellness, please visit the AAFP's award-winning consumer website, www.familydoctor.org.

