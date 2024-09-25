AAFP Welcomes Jen Brull, MD, FAAFP, as New President

PHOENIX, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jen Brull, MD, FAAFP, a family physician in Fort Collins, Colorado, today assumed the role of president of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP). The AAFP represents 130,000 family physicians, residents, and medical students nationwide.

"Family medicine is the north star of our health care system, and the AAFP is the compass that guides family physicians as we care for our communities," Brull said. "I am deeply honored to lead an organization so focused on helping today's family physicians and mentoring future family doctors as we share our unwavering commitment to providing excellent primary care to our patients and communities."

Brull practiced family medicine in rural Plainville, Kansas, for more than 20 years and now serves as vice president of clinical engagement for Aledade, a company that partners with independent primary care physicians to help them succeed in value-based care.

A member of the AAFP since 1995, Brull has served the Academy as chair of the Commission on Membership and Member Services and convener of the Working Group on Rural Health. She has served during the AAFP's Congress of Delegates on the Reference Committees on Organization and Finance, and as the New Physician Constituency delegate to the AAFP Congress of Delegates. At the state level, Brull has served the Kansas Academy of Family Physicians in various leadership roles including president-elect, president and board chair.

Brull has made a remarkable impact on health care throughout her career. She served two years as a Health Information Technology Fellow for the Office of the National Coordinator and was recognized as a Hypertension Control Challenge Champion by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2014. She was named as a Top 25 Innovator by Modern Healthcare in 2019 and is a physician leader in performance improvement and change management.

Brull is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. She earned her medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Kansas City. She completed her residency program at the Family Medicine Residency Program of Topeka, where she served as chief resident.

About American Academy of Family Physicians

Founded in 1947, the AAFP represents 130,000 physicians and medical students nationwide. It is the largest medical society devoted solely to primary care. Family physicians conduct approximately one in five office visits — that's 192 million visits annually or 48 percent more than the next most visited medical specialty. Today, family physicians provide more care for America's underserved and rural populations than any other medical specialty. Family medicine's cornerstone is an ongoing, personal patient-physician relationship focused on integrated care. To learn more about the specialty of family medicine and the AAFP's positions on issues and clinical care, visit www.aafp.org. For information about health care, health conditions and wellness, please visit the AAFP's consumer website, www.familydoctor.org .

