AAFPRS REVEALS THE TRENDS DEFINING FACIAL PLASTIC SURGERY

What Today's Patients Want, When They Want It, and Why

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) , the world's largest association of facial plastic and reconstructive surgeons, unveils its highly anticipated 2025 Annual Survey statistics and trends, revealing a defining shift in modern aesthetics – one that reflects a clear move away from dramatic, late-stage interventions and visibly overdone results. Instead, the future of aesthetics is leaning toward earlier, more subtle, and more strategic approaches focused on natural-looking outcomes, preservation, confidence, and longevity. With a projected 19 percent increase in facial procedures nationwide (totaling an estimated 1.6 million procedures), facial plastic surgeons report that patients aren't asking for more drastic changes – they are seeking natural-looking and thoughtfully planned approaches (including early interventions) more than ever before.

The Growth and Trends Defining Facial Plastic Surgery.

The estimated 19 percent surge in treatments represents one of the strongest growth moments the specialty has seen in years, reflecting both rising demand and growing patient confidence in facial plastic surgery (across surgical and non-surgical care) when performed by highly trained specialists.

As demand for both surgical and non-surgical treatments rise, minimally invasive treatments continue to reign supreme amongst men and women. AAFPRS members report that non-invasive treatments account for an impressive 80 percent of all procedures – the most popular being neurotoxins and fillers, reinforcing a broader shift toward results that are discreet, highly customizable, and compatible with busy lives.

Cornerstone surgeries remain constant. Rhinoplasties (commonly referred to as "nose jobs"), facelifts (including partial facelifts), and blepharoplasties ("eye lifts") continue to rank as the top surgical procedures for both women and men, consistent with trends observed over the past six years.

The Great Gender Divide Is Disappearing.

Patients are no longer defining their aesthetic choices by gender norms, but by how they want to look, feel, and age. Procedures once considered predominantly female or male are now drawing a far more balanced mix of patients. "Men are increasingly seeking eyelid surgery, injectables, and facelifts, while women are showing growing interest in categories historically dominated by men," says Dr. Anthony Brissett , an internationally recognized board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon and president of the AAFPRS.

One in four AAFPRS members report that otoplasty, non-surgical hair restoration treatments, chin augmentation, facial implants, rhinoplasty, revision surgery, PRP injections, fat-dissolving injections, and non-invasive energy-based fat reduction are now performed about equally between women and men.

Hair transplantation remains the only procedure where men still significantly outnumber women, yet even that gap is narrowing. In 2019, 50 percent of surgeons reported hair transplantation as a "mostly male" procedure. But now that percentage has dropped to 33 percent, while the proportion of practices reporting more female than male patients has continued to rise from 11 to 17 percent. Of note: surgeons performed about twice as many hair restoration treatments in 2025 compared to 2024!

When it Comes to Aesthetics, Age Isn't Just a Number – It's a Strategy.

One of the most meaningful shifts observed in this year's survey isn't which procedures patients are choosing, but when they're choosing to do them. AAFPRS facial plastic surgeons overwhelmingly predict that the average age of facelift patients will continue to trend younger – a shift already taking shape, as 57 percent of surgeons report an increase in patients under 30 requesting cosmetic procedures or injectables, with many strategically opting for subtle, preventative approaches designed to preserve facial structure, support long-term skin health, and promote more graceful aging over time.

At the same time, the age distribution for certain aesthetic treatments remains remarkably consistent. Patients 34 and younger continue to make up the majority of rhinoplasty patients, while those aged 35 to 55 form the core of patients getting neurotoxins and other non-surgical treatments. Patients 56 and older continue to account for the majority of blepharoplasties, facelifts, and brow lifts.

Dr. Brissett observes, "Taken together, the data reflects a more intentional approach to aging – one where patients are prioritizing maintenance over correction and making strategic choices that evolve with them over time."

GLP-1's Have Altered the Face of Aesthetics – Literally.

Weight-loss medications like semaglutide have permanently altered the aesthetic landscape. While these drugs are delivering dramatic results below the neck, their effects are increasingly visible above it. Sixty seven percent of AAFPRS facial plastic surgeons report an increase in patients seeking treatment related to rapid weight loss, up 45 percent from last year. "As facial fat disappears quickly, patients experiencing 'Ozempic Face' are seeking remedies to unintended accelerated signs of aging such as hollowed cheeks, increased skin laxity, and more pronounced jowls," adds Dr. Brissett.

These GLP-1 side effects are driving renewed demand for facial rejuvenation, with AAFPRS members reporting a second consecutive year of 50 percent growth in fat grafting procedures as patients look to restore lost volume, softness, and balance. With no signs of slowing down, one in four surgeons also predict that GLP-1 usage could cause a spike in non-surgical treatments.

Menopause Goes Mainstream.

2025 demonstrated a rise of menopause-driven aesthetic care, with 45 percent of facial plastic surgeons reporting that more women are now explicitly referencing menopause or perimenopause as a reason for seeking treatment – a significant increase from 28 percent just last year. These numbers reflect a broader cultural shift, indicating that menopause is no longer taboo, and women are demanding effective solutions during this life stage.

Sixty six percent of AAFPRS members reported a rising trend in eyelid procedures to look less tired, while 50 percent say patients are turning to cosmetic treatments to remain competitive in the workforce. "Together, these findings point to a shift in how aesthetic care is viewed during midlife – one where nips and tucks aren't simply done due to vanity, but for autonomy and confidence during menopause, a hormonally driven chapter," remarks Dr. Brissett.

Patient Motivators: It's Not the Downtime or the Price Tag – It's Looking "Done."

Perhaps the most revealing shift in this year's survey is that patients' primary concern is no longer cost, recovery time, or even choosing the right surgeon – it's looking unnatural. In an era defined by constant visibility and heavy social media scrutiny, today's patient is more informed, more discerning, and far less forgiving of results that announce themselves. After years of exaggerated filler trends dominating feeds and faces, patients are weary of outcomes that seem obvious or overworked.

"Subtlety has become the new status symbol, placing a premium on precision, restraint, and expertise," notes Dr. Brissett. "It's a shift that underscores the value of working with specialized facial plastic surgeons, and it might even explain the continued rise in non-surgical requests."

Technology as a Tool – Not a Crutch.

Technology continues to play a supportive role in how facial plastic surgery is evolving. More than half of AAFPRS members say virtual consultations and digital follow-up options are on the rise, giving patients greater access, continuity, and convenience without sacrificing quality of care.

However, AAFPRS members remain intentional about how newer technologies, like AI, are brought into their practices. Rather than turning to automation, surgeons remain focused on adopting tools that genuinely enhance communication, personalization, and the patient experience, without replacing clinical judgment or expertise. "The takeaway is clear. Innovation has a place, but experience and specialized training remain the foundation of exceptional treatment," says Steve Jurich, CEO and Executive Vice President of the AAFPRS.

The 2025 AAFPRS annual member survey was conducted in December 2025 by ACUPOLL Precision Research, Inc. through an online survey from a select group of the organization's members.

