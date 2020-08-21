AAG Employees Honor Family Members for National Senior Citizen's Day

National Senior Citizen's Day has been celebrated in the United States every year on August 21 since 1988 when President Ronald Reagan officially observed the holiday to celebrate the accomplishments of seniors in America. Last year, AAG celebrated National Senior Citizen's Day by partnering with the Pet Prescription Team to surprise seniors at the Orange Senior Center with a group of specially trained therapy dogs.

About AAG

AAG is dedicated to helping older Americans find new ways to fund a better retirement through the responsible use of home equity. As the nation's leader in reverse mortgage lending, AAG offers a suite of home equity solutions — including Home Equity Conversion Mortgages, traditional and proprietary mortgages, and real estate services — that are designed to give seniors a better financial outcome in retirement. AAG is a proud member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA). To learn more about AAG and reverse mortgage loans, please visit the company's website at www.aag.com.

American Advisors Group, NMLS ID: 9392, 3800 W. Chapman Avenue, 3rd & 7th Floor, Orange, CA 92868. AAG Residential Services, Inc., 18200 Von Karman Ave., Suite 950, Irvine, CA 92612. Real estate broker, California Department of Real Estate, License number 02039087. AAGRS is performing acts for which a real estate license is required.

Contact:

Ryan Whittington

[email protected]

(657) 236-5220

SOURCE American Advisors Group (AAG)

Related Links

https://www.aag.com

