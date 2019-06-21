AAG Makes Senior's Bucket List Dream Come True with Movie Star Treatment

Following a long career in the music business, Brock began working in the mortgage industry while also seeking to establish herself as a freelance blogger. When she decided that she wanted to make blogging her full-time passion, she set out to find a financial solution that would give her the income and cash flow she needed to help her attain her blogging goal. That's when she called AAG to learn about and eventually obtain a reverse mortgage in 2017.

"Getting a reverse mortgage completely changed my life and allowed me to live the retirement that I always wanted," Brock said. "I now have more financial freedom and more time to focus on my personal growth."

"The loan officer at AAG held my hand through the whole journey and provided so much insight and expertise," Brock added. "I'm all about integrity and honesty, and that's what my experience with AAG represented to me."

This year, AAG introduced retirement bucket list surprises to help make seniors' dreams come true by gifting certain customers with priceless opportunities to check things off their bucket list. For Brock, that bucket list included a day behind the scenes of AAG's latest commercial production, featuring spokesperson and Hollywood icon, Tom Selleck.

On the day of the shoot, Brock received the full movie star treatment, beginning with a chauffeured drive to a beautiful ranch in the Hidden Hills of Thousand Oaks where the new AAG commercial was being filmed.

"I knew it was going to be a magical day as soon as the town car arrived," said Brock. "The ride alone was fabulous and took us through the most breathtaking countryside. I felt like a queen!"

Once on set, she was fitted with live-feed headphones so could she get the up-close-and-personal experience of what it was like to be a member of the production crew. Then, with the cameras rolling, Brock observed Mr. Selleck flawlessly deliver his lines.

After filming wrapped, Brock got to meet the Emmy-, Golden Globe-, and People's Choice- award-winning actor, probably best known for his starring roles as Thomas Magnum in the television series Magnum P.I. and NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods, which was just renewed for its 10th season on CBS.

"I've always been a fan of Mr. Selleck's work, but I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would ever get a chance to meet him," said Brock. "He's such a classy man and so gracious to take the time to talk to me. He's the exact person you expect him to be."

The last stop of Freddie's journey was a visit to her favorite local restaurant where she dined with the AAG team and received a gift basket filled with AAG-branded gear.

"I can honestly say that this was one of the best days of my retirement," said Brock. "I felt like royalty and it was all because of the extraordinary team that made it happen. I'll never forget this."

