AAG Moves Corporate Headquarters to Irvine

"After moving most of our workforce remote in 2020, we found that many of our employees preferred the flexibility of working from home or the office, based on the needs of their job," said AAG Chief Executive Officer Reza Jahangiri. "We began reimagining our workforce, post-pandemic, based on a hybrid model. After evaluating our options, moving our headquarters to Irvine Towers, in the heart of Irvine's 'financial district,' gives AAG greater access to Orange County's talent pool, while maximizing the work-life benefits for our employees."

During the fourth quarter of 2020, AAG transferred all of its Orange operations to Irvine Towers, increasing its footprint from 64,405 square feet to 87,898 square feet over four floors, including a new reception area on the third floor and a new talent acquisition suite on the first floor within the 18200 building, and additional office space in the neighboring 18100 building. AAG will now occupy the 3rd, 9th, 10th and penthouse (11th) floors in 18200, as well as Suite 120 in the 18100 building. As AAG executes its return-to-office strategy in 2021, corporate staff from Legal, Human Resources, Finance, IT, Facilities, Talent Acquisition, Learning & Development, Risk & Compliance, and the AAG Foundation, will join team members from Marketing, Sales and Operations in Irvine Towers. AAG anticipates a mix of onsite, remote and hybrid work employees, with a greater emphasis on collaboration areas and shared workspaces.

"AAG's decision to move its corporate headquarters to Irvine Towers is an incredible validation of the value our vibrant workplace communities provide our customers," said Tom Greubel, vice president, leasing, Irvine Company Office Properties. "In addition to fostering collaboration and inspiring growth, our workplace communities also help our customers recruit and retain top talent, all within a verified healthy workplace."

With the move to Irvine, AAG joins a growing list of companies headquartered in Orange County forming a financial services cluster in and around Irvine. Owned by the Irvine Company, and located a mile from John Wayne Airport, Irvine Towers is Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certified and was a winner of the 2020 Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International Outstanding Building of the Year Award in the over one million square foot category for the Pacific Southwest region. It features The Commons, an event-ready, fully-furnished outdoor workspace, complete with video conferencing and numerous onsite amenities including a private fitness center and multiple eateries. AAG partnered with H. Hendy Associates to create an open and uplifting office space within Irvine Towers that promotes a team-based workflow.

AAG has been named a Top Workplace by the Orange County Register for eight consecutive years and was recently named a Top Company for Women, A Top Company for Diversity, a Top Company for Human Resources, A Top Company for Sales, and a Top 10 Company in the Los Angeles Area by Comparably.

About AAG

AAG is dedicated to helping older Americans find new ways to fund a better retirement through the responsible use of home equity. As the nation's leader in reverse mortgage lending, AAG offers a suite of home equity solutions — including Home Equity Conversion Mortgages, traditional and proprietary mortgages, and real estate services — that are designed to give seniors a better financial outcome in retirement. AAG is a proud member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA). To learn more about AAG and reverse mortgage loans, please visit the company's website at www.aag.com.

American Advisors Group, NMLS ID: 9392, 18200 Von Karman Ave., Suite 300, Irvine, CA 92612

Contact:

Ryan Whittington

[email protected]

(657) 236-5220

SOURCE American Advisors Group (AAG)

