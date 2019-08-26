AAG Releases First Ever Jumbo Reverse Mortgage Commercial Starring Tom Selleck

The Advantage jumbo reverse mortgage loan gives affluent seniors access to their home's equity with loan amounts up to $4 million, allowing them to diversify their investment strategy and improve their retirement. The Advantage loan permits seniors to extract higher amounts of home equity than the standard FHA-insured Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM), giving seniors who have exceptionally high home values "another way to effectively manage [their] retirement income sources," as Tom Selleck explains in the commercial.

"Advantage jumbo loans are changing the way that people use reverse mortgages," said AAG Chief Marketing Officer Martin Lenoir. "With Advantage, seniors can tap into large amounts of equity that they've amassed over the years and use that cash to invest in other areas of life such as family needs or housing modifications."

"Change" will air nationally across major cable networks such as Bloomberg, CNBC and Fox Business beginning August 26. AAG's Advantage loan is available in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Virginia, and will be available in additional states in the near future.

AAG's products and services are focused on helping older Americans strategically and responsibly utilize their home equity to enjoy the retirement they deserve. AAG's introduction of proprietary jumbo loans stems from the company's desire to expand into the most versatile financial solutions company available to older Americans. To read more about the seniors who are utilizing AAG's jumbo reverse mortgage loan and the top reasons they made that choice, visit: https://www.aag.com/company-news/press-release/top-10-reasons-seniors-choose-jumbo-reverse-mortgage-loans/.

About AAG

AAG is dedicated to helping older Americans find new ways to fund a better retirement through the responsible use of home equity. As the nation's leader in reverse mortgage lending, AAG offers a suite of home equity solutions — including federally-insured Home Equity Conversion Mortgages, traditional and proprietary mortgages, and real estate services — that are designed to give seniors a better financial outcome in retirement. AAG is a proud member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA). To learn more about AAG and reverse mortgage loans, please visit the company's website at www.aag.com.

