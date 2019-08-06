AAG's Dream Retirement Survey Reveals Generational Gaps in Retirement Views

The survey results illustrated differences in retirement expectations, mainly by age, but also by gender. For example, Gen Xers and Millennials both look forward to traveling during their retirement years, while Baby Boomers look forward to spending more time with their families. While women are more likely to spend time volunteering, men are more likely to travel and golf. Surprisingly, Baby Boomers are the least likely to own pets in retirement, only 68% compared to 80% of Gen Xers and 83% of Millennials.

Additional retirement statistics include:

A quarter (25%) of the respondents believe that they need at least $1 million for their "dream retirement." On the other end of the spectrum, 7% think they'll need less than $25,000 to retire.

Almost half (49%) of respondents who identified as Baby Boomers plan to depend on Social Security as their primary source of retirement income, compared to only 20% of Millennials.

Almost a quarter (23%) of Millennial respondents plan on using their personal savings as their primary source of retirement funding.

Nearly half (46%) of all respondents said they would likely "retire right away" if they won the lottery.

AAG conducted the national survey in September of 2018, looking to identify retirement trends and differences between various generations, geographical locations, and genders. Data was compiled and analyzed from 600 respondents across five age groups: 14-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-54, and 55+.

The survey was conducted using Pollfish, a social survey tool designed to provide real-time market data and insights by randomly delivering surveys to real consumers in targeted demographics while they are organically engaged with Pollfish partner apps on their mobile devices. The Pollfish methodology merges machine learning technology with an organic sampling methodology to eliminate common issues with data quality, such as impatient survey takers, unconscious bias or insignificant sample sizes.

To view the survey results, visit: https://www.aag.com/retirement-stats/

About AAG

AAG is dedicated to helping older Americans find new ways to fund a better retirement through the responsible use of home equity. As the nation's leader in reverse mortgage lending, AAG offers a suite of home equity solutions — including federally-insured Home Equity Conversion Mortgages, traditional and proprietary mortgages, and real estate services — that are designed to give seniors a better financial outcome in retirement. AAG is a proud member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA). To learn more about AAG, visit www.aag.com.

