AAHA Names VetSuccess as Preferred Provider for Veterinary Practice Analytics

TORONTO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidifying their commitment to veterinary practice excellence and their status as the industry's definitive data experts, VetSuccess is now proud to partner with the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA).

In July 2019, VetSuccess earned AAHA preferred provider status for analytics, practice performance reports, and dashboards.

AAHA is the only organization that accredits small animal hospitals across the US and Canada. Accredited hospitals are evaluated on over 900 standards and are recognized for promoting excellence in the veterinary industry. AAHA applies similar tenacity and rigor in choosing preferred business providers.

According to AAHA CEO, Dr. Michael Cavanaugh, "We chose VetSuccess as an AAHA Preferred Provider because they demonstrate expertise in not only data and analytics, but specifically veterinary industry data. Part of AAHA's mission is to help our members run successful businesses and that requires excellent data analytics in today's competitive world."

Since 2011, VetSuccess has honed their ability to harness vast amounts of veterinary data, serving up reliable, consistent, and easy-to-understand metrics to practices. They simplify complex layers of practice management codes into clear, actionable data.

The suite of VetSuccess products recommended by AAHA includes the Practice Overview Report (POR), Preventive Care Snapshot (PCS), Daily Dashboard, and award-winning RETRIEVER Email Program. Each product is carefully crafted and continuously refined, empowering practices with solutions to improve the health of their businesses.

"We eat, sleep, and breathe veterinary data," says VetSuccess CEO and Founder Martin Traub-Werner. "We're committed to supporting the veterinary industry and are thrilled to be partnering with AAHA, the epitome of practice excellence. We're grateful for the opportunity to provide powerful data and benchmarks to AAHA-accredited hospitals."

With this partnership, VetSuccess furthers its mission to help all veterinary practices continue to use data to care for their practices like they care for their patients.

To learn more about VetSuccess and their suite of products recommended by AAHA, visit Vetsuccess.com/aaha .

About VetSuccess

VetSuccess ( Vetsuccess.com ) provides practice performance reports, dashboards, and automated marketing solutions for veterinary practices and industry partners. As an AAHA Preferred Provider and the industry's definitive analytics experts, VetSuccess makes sense of veterinary data and turns it into actionable information, metrics, and benchmarks. VetSuccess harnesses the power of data to help veterinary practices and partners stay one step ahead.

About AAHA

The American Animal Hospital Association is the only organization that accredits companion animal practices throughout the United States and Canada according to high standards of veterinary care. AAHA-accredited hospitals are recognized among the finest in the industry and are consistently at the forefront of advanced veterinary medicine. Pet owners look for AAHA-accredited hospitals because they value their pet's health and trust the consistent, expert care provided by the entire health care team. For more information about AAHA, visit aaha.org.

Press contacts:

Martin Traub-Werner, Founder and CEO

VetSuccess

866-408-8554

martin@vetsuccess.com

Heather Loenser, Senior Veterinary Officer

AAHA

303-883-8318

Heather.Loenser@aaha.org

SOURCE VetSuccess

