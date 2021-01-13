AAHA Recommends Digital Empathy

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), the only accrediting body for small-animal hospitals in the US and Canada, and Digital Empathy, a fast-growing veterinary marketing agency, today announced a Preferred Business Provider relationship.

Digital Empathy CEO Robert Sanchez said, "Six years ago, we set out with a dream to fundamentally change the way veterinary practices market to pet owners. We had a belief that the best industry in the world deserved the best marketing, and a vision to not only help veterinary practices grow—but to help them create trusting relationships with their clients through authentic digital storytelling, leading to happier teams and healthier pets."

"We are thrilled to be working with the incredible team at AAHA. The significance of being chosen as the only marketing company to be recommended by AAHA to member hospitals is not lost on us. AAHA-accredited practices believe in setting a higher standard to build truly exceptional hospitals. With our services, their websites and marketing can tell their stories of what makes them such special practices. These stories build trust and resonate with potential clients. In so many ways, this is a game changer."

"AAHA chose Digital Empathy as a Preferred Business Provider for their demonstrated expertise in providing marketing services and website design specific to veterinarians," said Nathan Chambers, AAHA's strategic business manager. "Digital Empathy's mission to help veterinary practices grow in sustainable ways aligns well with AAHA's mission to maintain the highest standards of excellence in veterinary care."

Digital Empathy is offering special perks to AAHA members, including:

Discounted pricing on Digital Empathy's marketing suite

Exclusive products and services for AAHA members

About Digital Empathy

Digital Empathy provides a marketing suite that helps veterinary practices stand out, attract clients, and thrive. Digital Empathy's unique story-driven approach has quickly upended the veterinary website and marketing industry. As an AAHA Preferred Business Provider and the definitive expert on building new client relationships, Digital Empathy helps practices stand out, build their team, and thrive.

About AAHA

The American Animal Hospital Association is the only organization that accredits companion animal practices throughout the United States and Canada according to high standards of veterinary care. AAHA-accredited hospitals are recognized among the finest in the industry and are consistently at the forefront of advanced veterinary medicine. Pet owners look for AAHA-accredited hospitals because they value their pet's health and trust the consistent, expert care provided by the entire healthcare team. For more information about AAHA, visit aaha.org .

