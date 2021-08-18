AAHCM National Directory Simplifies the Search for Home Care Providers

BALTIMORE, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Home Care Medicine (AAHCM) today released its searchable National Home Care Medicine Practice Directory in partnership with the National Home-Based Primary Care Learning Network and the Home Centered Care Institute.

The online directory helps patients and their families connect to trusted, local home care medicine providers, while also supporting the full complement of healthcare organizations who can use the directory as a resource for referrals and new care team relationships. All 50 states, the District of Columbia, and several international locations are represented.

"Many families find that adult children are taking on the responsibility of caring for their aging parents and need the benefit of home care medicine services," said Brent Feorene, MBA, AAHCM Executive Director. "Unfortunately, many of them don't know where to turn. The AAHCM Home Care Medicine Practice Directory increases access to home-based primary care that offers high quality, convenient, at-home services for patients, caregivers, health systems, and referring practitioners. Home-based medical care remains a critical component of age-friendly health systems, and now locating that care is simple thanks to the searchable, easy-to-use practice directory."

A generous grant from The John A. Hartford Foundation as part of its Age-Friendly Health Systems Initiative made the new National Home Care Medicine Practice Directory possible.

"Home-based care providers are a lifeline for older adults with limited ability to leave their homes, whether it's delivering essential primary care or COVID-19 vaccinations," said Scott Bane, JD, MPA, Program Officer at The John A. Hartford Foundation. "The collaborative work of these three organizations is helping more providers deliver the right kind of age-friendly care in the right place for older adults with the most complex needs."

To locate a provider, patients, families, payers, and healthcare organizations can use the powerful locator tool to search the online directory by ZIP code. The directory includes other important information, such as:

In-home services provided

Urgent visits provided

And more

To make connections to home care medicine providers easy, the directory's locator tool offers a visual map as well as a list of providers with one-click phone numbers and website links. The directory helps increase access by offering the most up-to-date provider information.

About the American Academy of Home Care Medicine

AAHCM is a professional organization serving the needs of physicians, health professionals, and organizations committed to improving care of patients in the home. AAHCM delivers on the promise of interdisciplinary, high-value health care in the home for all people in need by promoting the art, science, and practice of home care medicine. The AAHCM membership is composed of physicians, medical directors, nurse practitioners, physician's assistants, registered nurses, social workers, practice administrators, and residents/students working in the field of home care medicine. Visit us at aahcm.org and follow @AAHCMedicine.

About The John A Hartford Foundation

The John A. Hartford Foundation, based in New York City, is a private, nonpartisan, national philanthropy dedicated to improving the care of older adults. The leader in the field of aging and health, the Foundation has three areas of emphasis: creating age-friendly health systems, supporting family caregivers, and improving serious illness and end-of-life care. For more information, visit johnahartford.org and follow @johnahartford.

About the Home Centered Care Institute

The Home Centered Care Institute (HCCI) is a national non-profit organization focused on advancing home-based primary care to ensure that medically complex and homebound or home-limited patients have access to high-quality care in their homes. HCCI works with leading academic medical centers, health systems, and industry experts to raise awareness of and advocate for expanding the model by growing the home-based primary care workforce through education and training and developing a research-based model for sustainable house call program implementation and growth. For more information, visit hccinstitute.org and follow @HCCInstitute.

About the National Home-Based Primary Care Network

The National Home-Based Primary Care Learning Network was established in 2012 to ensure that homebound persons receive high-quality, evidence-based medical care in their homes through a coordinated program of quality improvement and applied research. For more information, visit improvehousecalls.org and follow @improvehbpc.

