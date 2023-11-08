AAHKS Grants Force Therapeutics the 2023 Industry Innovation Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, November 3, Force Therapeutics was presented the Industry Innovation Award by the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) at the AAHKS Annual Meeting in Dallas, Texas. The Industry Innovation Award is a competitive product award for companies demonstrating cutting-edge innovation in the field of orthopedic hip and knee arthroplasty.

"AAHKS is truly excited to grant the Industry Innovation Award to Force Therapeutics for its addition of Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) to its digital care platform. It's very important for industry to have a role in developing innovations in patient care and with 16 entries submitted, I think that's a great indicator for innovation in the field of hip and knee arthroplasty," said Javad Parvizi, MD, FRCS, AAHKS President.

Force Therapeutics' award-winning product is the addition of RTM to the Force Therapeutics digital care platform, which satisfies U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requirements as Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). Introduced by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in 2022, RTM codes enable reimbursement coverage for monitoring patient-reported, non-physiological data in musculoskeletal (MSK) and respiratory care.

"Our RTM solution allows health systems, physician practices, and ambulatory surgical centers to provide patients with virtual physical therapy and remote monitoring that adheres to CMS guidelines. Our provider-prescribed digital care management platform is validated to provide compliant documentation for the new RTM Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) codes finalized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services," said Bronwyn Spira, CEO and Founder of Force Therapeutics.

Driven by industry leading patient engagement, the Force Therapeutics full-suite healthcare platform is uniquely equipped to optimize digital care and RTM reimbursement, resulting in strong patient outcomes and satisfaction, all while reducing costly barriers to care and optimizing workflows. Built with an emphasis on transparency, the platform also provides a measurable, defensible RTM audit trail for all patient and provider interactions with the care plan, while a focus on automation enables seamless patient education, data collection, and informed consent. 

Explore real-world RTM data and first-hand learnings from providers who have already received reimbursement for remotely monitoring orthopedic patients here.

About Force Therapeutics

Force Therapeutics is the leading musculoskeletal (MSK) digital care management platform, designed to help clinicians effectively manage patients' rehabilitation and recovery remotely using evidence-based care pathways. The platform leverages video and digital connections to directly engage patients at every step of the care journey. Backed by millions of clinically validated patient data points and insights from more than 70 leading healthcare centers across the country, Force Therapeutics is proven to reduce care variation, lower overall costs, maximize care team efficiency, and improve patient outcomes and satisfaction.

