AAHKS Names OrthAlign, Inc. as the 2023 Industry Innovation Award Winner

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, November 3, 2023, OrthAlign, Inc. was presented the 2023 Industry Innovation Award by the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS). AAHKS introduced the award at the 2023 Annual Meeting to acknowledge companies that demonstrate cutting-edge innovation in the field of hip and knee arthroplasty.

Eric Timko, CEO and the OrthAlign team pictured with Javad Parvizi, MD, FRCS, President of AAHKS. Photo credit: © Scott Peek Photography
Cory Calendine, MD presented the OrthAlign team with the 2023 AAHKS Industry Innovation Award on behalf of the AAHKS Industry Relations Committee. Photo credit: © Scott Peek Photography
"AAHKS is truly excited to grant the Industry Innovation Award to OrthAlign, Inc., for their addition of the Balance feature on their flagship product, Lantern®. It's very important for industry to have a role in developing innovations in patient care and with 16 entries submitted, I think that's a great indicator for innovation in the field of hip and knee arthroplasty," said Javad Parvizi, MD, FRCS, AAHKS President.

The award-winning product was the addition of the Balance application to the Lantern® Platform. Lantern Balance delivers an efficient, easy-to-use, cost-effective technology that aids surgeons in soft-tissue balancing during primary and revision knee replacement procedures. The application expansion was designed to provide computer-assisted alignment and soft-tissue balance for accurate component positioning during partial and total knee arthroplasty.

"We are honored to accept the 2023 AAHKS Industry Innovation Award. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to revolutionizing the field of orthopedic surgery as we strive to improve patient care. Lantern Balance represents a significant advancement towards our mission of making empowering technologies accessible to all. Now any surgeon, using any implant, in any facility, has access to enabling technology for accurate alignment and soft-tissue balancing. We are proud to be at the forefront of innovation in hip and knee arthroplasty, and we will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in surgical excellence," said Eric Timko, CEO of OrthAlign.

OrthAlign, Inc., is a privately held U.S.-based medical device company that provides orthopedic surgeons with advanced precision computer-assisted technologies designed to deliver healthier and more pain-free lifestyles to joint replacement patients.

Driven by the belief that everyone deserves exceptional healthcare, we are committed to making empowering technologies accessible to all.

For more information regarding OrthAlign, please visit www.orthalign.com.

"ORTHALIGN®, ORTHALIGN PLUS®, LANTERN®, KNEEALIGN®, HIPALIGN® and UNIALIGN®" are registered trademarks of OrthAlign, Inc.

