AAHKS President and Indiana Orthopedic Institute CEO marks a defining year in orthopedic leadership

Dr. Michael Meneghini balances surgical excellence with national leadership

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2025 has been nothing short of a landmark year for Dr. Michael Meneghini. From leading the design, construction, and grand opening of the flagship Indiana Orthopedic Institute (IOI) facility in Noblesville this past February, to being named President of the American Association of Hip & Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) just a month later, his impact this year has spanned clinical innovation, organizational leadership, and national advocacy.

Dr. Michael Meneghini

In addition, as Founder and CEO of IOI and Chief Market Development Officer for Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo), Dr. Meneghini continues to shape the future of musculoskeletal (MSK) care on both the local and national level. Through his leadership role at HOPCo, Dr. Meneghini helps guide national strategies for physician alignment, value-based care and MSK outcomes, further extending his influence beyond the operating room. And while that alone would be enough for most, he's maintained a full surgical schedule - all while being a devoted husband and father.

Dr. Meneghini seems to move at an accelerated pace, fueled by an unrelenting passion to advance orthopedic care. Those who work with him often describe his drive as contagious, his focus laser-sharp, and his purpose clear: improve patient outcomes, elevate surgical standards, and prepare the next generation of orthopedic leaders.

Although Dr. Meneghini is known for his boundless energy and relentless drive, he emphasizes that none of his accomplishments happen alone. For him, leadership is about empowering the people around you and fostering collaboration.

"AAHKS has an incredible staff and a strong team of colleagues, and we work exceptionally well together," said Dr. Meneghini. "It's the same at IOI. I'm fortunate to be surrounded by talented people in both organizations. While I have the honor of leading them, it's really the team around me that makes everything possible. Their dedication, skill, and collaboration allow us to be more productive and effective, and I wouldn't be able to achieve any of this without them."

As thousands of hip and knee surgeons prepare to gather in Dallas for the AAHKS Annual Meeting, October 23–26, 2025, Dr. Meneghini's presidency is on focus and optimism. Joint replacement specialists face real challenges - reimbursement pressures, rising costs, and a shifting regulatory landscape. For Dr. Meneghini, however, these challenges are also opportunities to rethink care delivery, protect patient access, and ensure innovation is always grounded in evidence.

"Serving as AAHKS president gives me the opportunity to focus on the challenges and opportunities shaping orthopedics today," said Dr. Meneghini. "It's about ensuring surgeons have the guidance, resources, and support they need, while fostering innovation and collaboration that directly benefit their patients. I'm excited to work with our team to translate ideas into practical improvements that advance care across the country."

Under his leadership, AAHKS will continue to focus on advocacy, research, and education strengthening its role as the voice of hip and knee surgeons nationwide. His tenure is expected to emphasize data-driven practice models, value-based care, and collaboration between surgeons, health systems, and industry partners.

That same philosophy guided the creation of the new IOI facility, which opened its doors earlier this year. Dr. Meneghini's dream that became a reality is a $35 million, 38,000-square-foot facility designed around patient flow, efficiency, and comfort - a blueprint for what modern musculoskeletal care can look like when clinical excellence meets intentional design.

"IOI represents more than a building," Dr. Meneghini explained. "It's a model for how we can integrate technology, patient-centered design, and surgical expertise to achieve the best possible outcomes. It's the culmination of years of thought, teamwork, and belief that orthopedic care can always be better."

His peers often describe him as part surgeon, part engineer, and part innovator which is a combination that has made him one of the most respected voices in joint replacement today. His resume backs it up with more than 250 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters, numerous leadership positions, and recognition as one of the country's foremost experts in hip and knee reconstruction.

As the 2025 AAHKS Annual Meeting approaches, one thing is clear: Dr. Meneghini's influence extends far beyond the operating room. It reaches into policy, education, and the future of orthopedic care itself. This is more than a professional milestone - it's the story of a surgeon who refuses to stand still, whose relentless energy is shaping what's next for his field.

"Leading AAHKS is an incredible responsibility and an extraordinary opportunity," said Dr. Meneghini. "Our field is evolving rapidly, and with new technologies, emerging techniques, and shifting patient needs, it requires that we lead thoughtfully and decisively. AAHKS allows us to address these challenges collectively, to share knowledge, and to set standards that elevate orthopedic care nationwide. For me, the most rewarding part is knowing that the work we do here not only supports surgeons but ultimately improves outcomes for thousands of patients across the country. That responsibility motivates me every single day."

About Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo)

Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo) is the global leader in musculoskeletal (MSK) value-based care, outcomes management, and care transformation. HOPCo partners with physician practices, health systems, payors, and suppliers to implement clinically integrated models that improve quality, reduce variability, and lower the total cost of MSK care.

Through HOPCo Digital, our advanced technology and AI platform, HOPCo is building the most comprehensive solution for practices, ambulatory surgery centers, payors, suppliers, and health systems enabling integrated, data-driven, and patient-centered care. HOPCo's global footprint includes partnerships worldwide, with teams on the ground supporting successful implementations in both emerging and mature healthcare systems and markets.

Visit www.hopco.com to learn more.

About Indiana Orthopedic Institute

The Indiana Orthopedic Institute (IOI) is a premier provider of advanced orthopedic care specializing in hip and knee replacement and offering hand, elbow, shoulder, foot, ankle, and fracture care. Founded and led by Dr. Michael Meneghini, IOI is committed to delivering innovative, patient centered care focused on surgical excellence, education, and research. With multiple locations across Indiana including Terre Haute, Fort Wayne, and the new flagship facility in Noblesville, our highly skilled providers and surgeons manage the entire continuum of care seamlessly, from initial evaluation and non-surgical treatments to surgical procedures and recovery.

The state-of-the-art flagship center offers a comprehensive, patient-focused orthopedic experience, featuring the latest advancements in musculoskeletal (MSK) care with a multi-disciplinary team approach of nationally and internationally recognized surgical, anesthesia, and perioperative medical providers ensuring our patients receive their care in the safest possible environment with superior outcomes. The facility includes an ambulatory surgery center with four operating rooms, a dedicated orthopedic clinic with 20 exam rooms, therapy services, x-ray imaging, and a cutting-edge research gait lab. An on-site education and research conference center further reflects IOI's commitment to innovation and clinical excellence.

IOI leverages a fully integrated suite of digital solutions to optimize provider efficiency and elevate patient care, in partnership with Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo) - the leading national provider of MSK practice management and clinical outcomes, and the largest orthopedic value-based care organization in the United States. This partnership enables IOI to deliver high-quality, cost-effective care tailored for success in today's value-based healthcare environment.

For more information, please visit indianaortho.com or call (317) 620-0232.

