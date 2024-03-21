AAHRPP Accredits Sitero IRB

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs has awarded full accreditation to Sitero IRB of Coral Gables, Florida.

The independent institutional review board joins more than 600 entities worldwide in earning the AAHRPP "gold seal" by demonstrating their adherence to rigorous standards for conducting high-quality, ethical research and protecting research participants.

"In today's increasingly collaborative, multinational research enterprise, AAHRPP accreditation is more valuable than ever," AAHRPP President and CEO Elyse I. Summers said. "Accreditation signals that an organization is a trusted partner, one that prioritizes excellence and the safety of research participants.

"Accreditation status, and the resulting commitment to quality, can open the door to research opportunities and potential discoveries," she added.

AAHRPP has accredited research entities across the U.S. and in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Jordan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.

All major U.S. independent institutional review boards have earned AAHRPP accreditation. In addition, more than 85% of the top U.S. National Institutes of Health-funded academic medical centers and 70% of U.S. medical colleges are AAHRPP accredited or have begun the accreditation process.

Research institutes, clinical research centers, contract research organizations and community hospitals also are among those that have attained accreditation.

About AAHRPP: A nonprofit organization, AAHRPP provides accreditation for organizations that conduct or review human research and can demonstrate that their protections exceed the safeguards required by the international guidelines and laws governing research involving humans in the U.S. and other countries. To learn more, visit www.aahrpp.org.

SOURCE Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs