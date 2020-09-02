AAID Celebrates Dental Implant Awareness Month and The Impact on Health

"Dental Implant Awareness Month is a great opportunity to raise awareness about dental implants as a healthy replacement for missing teeth," explains AAID President, Bernee Dunson, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID. "Many people know that implants bring back beautiful smiles, but the life-changing benefits go beyond esthetics. It's important for people to understand that they help restore overall health."

To kick off the month, the AAID launched a new public awareness campaign including an article and video to bring visibility to the long-term health consequences of missing teeth and the reasons why implants are a preferred replacement option.

When an individual loses one or more teeth, it causes other issues that may not be noticeable right away. The article and video provide an overview of the benefits – including how they help preserve bone structure, prevent gum disease, restore healthy eating habits, and help bring back confidence.

Dental implants are more than an investment in oral health, but physical and mental health. When performed by a skilled implant specialist, it is one of the safest, most precise and predictable procedures.

AAID-credentialed dentists invest significant time and energy into dental implant-focused training. Because they have a thorough knowledge of all aspects of dental implants and treatment options, they understand the big picture — and they're dedicated to putting your needs and your health first.

Beyond Dental Implant Awareness Month, the AAID's patient-facing website provides expert, state-of-the-art information about dental implants and includes a handy search tool for finding AAID implant dentists: aaid-implant.org/find-an-implant-dentist/

To learn more about how dental implants can give you a healthier smile, visit: aaid-implant.org

About the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID):

Founded in 1951, the AAID was the first organization in the United States dedicated to developing and improving dental implants. Today, after 69 years, the AAID continues to be the leading organization of dentists devoted to providing dental implant treatment solutions. Their credentialing program reinforces that these individuals are at the highest standards of competency in the profession. For more information, contact the American Academy of Implant Dentistry at [email protected] or call 312-335-1550.

