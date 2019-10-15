AAID Launches New Video To Educate Dental Implant Patients

Although each patient is different, the video breaks down a misconception that dental implants will cause pain. Advancements in the field provide individuals with nearly pain-free procedures and implants that feel and function like healthy teeth.

More than just physical benefits, dental implants restore confidence. When reflecting on his experiences with patients, Dr. Kyle Hale describes, "Their smile is different, they feel younger, they feel like they have something back they lost."

Dental implants are sophisticated devices that require extensive training to properly implant. For the best results, it's critical to seek out a dental expert who meets AAID's qualifications and demonstrates a deep knowledge of implants. "The credentialed implant dentist is the one who can provide the comprehensive treatment for the patient from treatment planning to the surgical aspects to the restoration of their implant prosthetic," explains Dr. Craig Aronson, FAAID, DABOI/ID.

To learn more about the specific credentials to look for when choosing a dental implant dentist, visit AAID's website: www.aaid-implant.org/aaid-credentials/training-experience-and-credentials/

To watch the full video, visit www.aaid-implant.org and scroll down to the yellow banner on the homepage.

Next week, from October 23rd to October 26th, the AAID will hold its 68th annual conference in Las Vegas. The theme of this year's event is Synergy and Success. It will bring together experts in the dental implant field to discuss new developments in improving the lives of patients. To learn more about the 2019 AAID conference, visit: www.aaid.com/annual_conference/index.html

About the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID):

Founded in 1951, the AAID was the first organization in the United States dedicated to developing and improving dental implants. Today, after 68 years, the AAID continues to be the leading organization of dentists devoted to providing dental implant treatment solutions. The AAID implant dentistry credentialing program is the only one in the U.S. that has been found to be bona fide by the state and federal courts. For more information, contact the American Academy of Implant Dentistry at info@aaid.com or call 312-335-1550.

