AAID Unveils Dental Implant Patients' 5 Most Common Questions

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) has announced it has identified dental implant patients' most common questions. This report comes after the successful launch of a redesigned patient-focused website, aaid-implant.org.

"We wanted to provide patients with a resource to help guide them through the process of researching information about dental implants and what to expect during and after treatment," explains Dr. Larry Nalitt, FAAID, DABOI/ID.

When you choose an AAID-credentialed dental implant dentist, you can rest assured you’re choosing an expert with the education, training, experience, and proficiency to evaluate your needs, design a personalized treatment plan, and successfully complete it.

One of the website's features, Ask a Dental Implant Expert, allows patients to submit a question and receive an answer from a credentialed dentist while determining if implants are a suitable treatment option.

After obtaining over 1,000 submissions, the AAID reports the most common questions are:

How much do dental implants cost? How much time will the dental implant process take? Does it hurt to get dental implants? Where can I find a local dental implant specialist? Why do people prefer dental implants over dentures?

The tool is a win-win solution: patients receive answers from qualified dentists and the AAID helps to address patient concerns with various resources.

If you have dental implant questions, visit: aaid-implant.org/faqs/. The website also addresses answers to these most common questions.

Additionally, the AAID makes it easy for patients to connect with a credentialed dentist in their local area with the Find a Dentist feature.

Ultimately, the AAID recognized a growing need for educational resources about the importance of finding a dentist who specializes in dental implants. The website incorporates information about advanced training and continued education required for AAID credentials as well as the key questions patients should ask during an oral health consultation.

To find an AAID-credentialed dental implant dentist in your area, visit: aaid-implant.org/find-an-implant-dentist.

About the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID):

Founded in 1951, the AAID was the first organization in the United States dedicated to developing and improving dental implants. Their credentialing program reinforces that these individuals are at the highest standards of competency in the profession. Today, after 68 years, the AAID continues to be the leading organization of dentists devoted to providing dental implant treatment solutions. For more information, contact the American Academy of Implant Dentistry at info@aaid.com or call 312-335-1550.

