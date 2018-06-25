AAIS Strengthens Leadership with Addition of VP - Data and Actuarial Solutions and new Product Management

Phil LeGrone joins AAIS as Vice President Data and Actuarial Solutions. In this newly created role, he will be leading the Data Engineering and Actuarial Solutions teams with an emphasis on unification, refinement, and streamlining of AAIS data, products, and services. Phil joins AAIS from Risk Management Solutions where he was a Senior Director in their Consulting group. He began his career at Chubb surveying commercial and industrial risks primarily from a fire protection perspective before moving into risk modeling for both Catastrophe and non-Catastrophe sources of risk.

John Rich is AAIS Commercial Lines Product Manager, responsible for AAIS forms, manual rules, and rating information in the standard commercial P&C market and niche specialty markets, including the recently approved California CannaBOP program. Before joining AAIS, John held several management positions at AIG, National Interstate Insurance Company, Century Surety Insurance Company and Seneca Insurance Company.

Rich Pelkofsky is Farm & Agribusiness Product Manager, responsible for AAIS's innovative property and liability exposures across a complete spectrum of farm and agricultural processing enterprises. Rich comes to AAIS from Brethren Mutual Insurance Company where he was Product and Compliance Manager for all lines. Rich spent more than 30 years in Agricultural insurance as an agent, agency owner, marketing representative and Senior Product Specialist in Farm forms.

Further bolstering its commercial product line capabilities, AAIS also appointed Hiten Sanghavi as AAIS Product Manager - Farm and Commercial. Before joining AAIS, Hiten Sanghavi held several positions in underwriting and actuarial at AmTrust Financial Services, Zurich North America, The Warranty Group and Liberty Mutual.

Linda Jancik is AAIS Personal Lines Product Manager, responsible for developing and delivering Personal Lines advisory solutions, including Homeowners By-Peril Program (HOBP), Personal Umbrella, Watercraft Programs (Boatowners & Yachts), Dwelling Properties and more. Linda has more than 30 years of Personal Lines experience in Underwriting, Product Management, Sales and Business Operations, as well as Communications. Carrier experience includes the Hartford, CNA and Allstate (Encompass).

Commenting on the recent additions to the AAIS management team, AAIS CEO Ed Kelly said, "We are pleased to attract such tremendous talent to our organization. Their diverse backgrounds and unique skills will certainly strengthen our capabilities and help us deliver even greater value to our members."

ABOUT AAIS

Established in 1936, AAIS continues to serve the Property & Casualty insurance industry as the only national nonprofit advisory organization governed by its member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers tailored advisory solutions including best-in-class policy forms, rating information and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture and personal lines insurers. Its consultative approach, unrivaled customer service and modern technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of its members. For more information about AAIS, please visit www.aaisonline.com.

