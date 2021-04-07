AAJ Capital 2 Corp. Announces the Launch of TUT Fitness App to Connect Trainers With Home Gym Users

On-Demand Classes Curated By Community of Fitness Trainers -

Exercises Optimized for Resistance Band Training

Key Highlights:

TUT Training TM Mobile app, powered by industry leader Trainerize, serves as a platform for consumers and fitness trainers to develop and promote on-demand classes to their followers

Trainers can develop exercises that incorporate novel resistance-band technology used in the TUT Rower TM and TUT Trainer™ personal gym equipment

App seamlessly integrates with Apple Watch/Healthkit, Fitbit, Withings, My Fitness Pal

Launches with 250 exercises and 30 days of on-demand classes developed by the fitness community to optimize resistance band 'Time Under Tension' training--a totally new way of working out at home

VANCOUVER, BC, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AAJ Capital 2 Corp. (TSXV: AAJC.P) ("AAJ") is pleased to announce that TUT Fitness Group Limited ("TUT") has launched the TUT Training™ app, available today, via Apple App Store and Google Play, to all TUT customers.

The TUT TrainingTM app, powered by fitness training software leader Trainerize, is a platform for fitness trainers to offer on-demand training videos to consumers, leveraging TUT's portable patented resistance band technology to create a new way of working out. The TUT Training app launches with 250 exercise videos and a free introductory 30-day exercise regimen developed by world-class performance coaches. The TUT TrainingTM app integrates seamlessly with existing fitness monitoring devices including Fitbit, Withings, My Fitness Pal, and Apple Healthkit. The app offers both freemium and paid subscription tiers.

TUT has invented a novel, portable way to incorporate Time Under Tension (the amount of time a muscle is under strain during a repetition), into the global $9.5B1 home gym equipment market. Using patented, stackable resistance band plates rather than traditional metal weights, the TUT Gym and Rower targets every muscle group generating a higher caloric burn, without the added pressure to joints and tendons.

"We have ambitious plans to make training from home both easier and more affordable for everyone. Our mobile training app is a first step to allowing our growing community to make that personal and digital connection to their gym and favourite trainers, through on-demand classes and flexibly priced training content," said Rob Smith, President of TUT Fitness Group. "It also gives us a chance to introduce the world to our amazing trainer team."

The company is also pleased to announce that fitness industry executive and TUT Strategic Advisor, Mitch Malandrino, has joined AAJ as Vice President of Corporate Development. Malandrino commented the following "The TUT Training app is not only a place where you can access all your favourite TUT classes, but also a place where you can track your entire fitness journey. Everything from tracking your body stats, nutrition, to progress photos. You can also connect your wearables such as Apple Watch, Fitbit, and any wearable that connects to Apple Health. The TUT Training app is the perfect match for this lightweight portable gym."

MEET SOME OF OUR TRAINERS:

FURTHER INFORMATION:

The TUT TrainingTM mobile phone app is available via Apple App Store or Google Play to all TUT device customers. The TUT TowerTMand TUT RowerTM personal gym equipment are available at official stores:

LINKS:

Highlights Video: TUT Trainer™ - TUT Training App (YouTube)

ABOUT TUT FITNESS GROUP:

TUT Fitness Group is a private British Columbia based fitness company that has designed, developed and manufactured one of the world's smallest and most affordable high performance gyms. Incorporated in 2018, TUT is an emerging player in the connected Home Gym and Fit Tech hardware space, targeting the US$9.4B1 Global Home Exercise Equipment Market with a novel, portable way to incorporate Time Under Tension (the amount of time a muscle is under strain during a repetition). The TUT system utilizes industry-first, patented stackable resistance band based TUT PlatesTM in 2, 5, 10, 20, & 40 lb. increments rather than metal weights, a breakthrough in strength and cardio training, that targets every muscle group, and generates a higher caloric burn, without the added pressure to joints and tendons. At a combined 32 lbs., TUT's flagship products, the TUT TrainerTM and Rower are more convenient and affordable than other leading home gym and cardio equipment products. The TUT TrainingTM app targets the Online Fitness Market, expected to be US$30B2 by 2026, by providing consumers and trainers with a digital connection to on-demand training videos and fitness related training content. The App seamlessly integrates with Apple Watch/Healthkit, Fitbit, Withings, My Fitness Pal.

1 Source ReportLinker https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/07/30/2070103/0/en/Home-Fitness-Equipment-Global-Market-Report-2020-30-Covid-19-Implications-and-Growth.html 2 Source: Global Market Insights, Inc. https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/09/24/2098446/0/en/Online-Fitness-Market-growth-predicted-at-30-through-2026-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html

ABOUT TRAINERIZE:

Trainerize (trainerize.com) is a client engagement mobile app and software that allows fitness coaches and fitness businesses to expand their reach beyond their physical spaces, better connect with members, build meaningful relationships, and digitize the training experience. Fitness coaches and fitness businesses use Trainerize to boost member engagement through digital services as well as attracting new members by tapping into the market of online training.

For further information please contact:

Rob Smith

President, TUT Fitness Group

