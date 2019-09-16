AAK AB: Invitation to Capital Market Day

KARLSHAMN, Sweden, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AAK AB hereby invites analysts, investors and media to its Capital Market Day on November 20, 2019 at Centralværkstedet in Aarhus, Denmark.



AAK's President and CEO Johan Westman will, together with CFO Fredrik Nilsson and CMO Anne Mette Olesen, update the financial market and media on AAK's strategy and business, financial development and progress within the sustainability area.



There will also be presentations from other executive managers on AAK's sourcing and trading activities in West Africa, the company's solutions for plant-based products, and lecithin, the latest addition to AAK's ingredient portfolio. All presentations will be held in English.



This year's Capital Market Day also features a visit to AAK's production facility and Customer Innovation Center in Aarhus.



Program

08:30–09:00 Registration

09:00–12:00 Presentations and AAK updates

12:00–12:30 Q & A

12:30–13:30 Lunch

13:30–16:00 Tour of the Aarhus production facility



Location

Centralværkstedet, Værkmestergade 9, DK-8000, Aarhus C, Denmark

www.centralvaerkstedet.dk



Additional information and registration

For more information about the event and to register, please visit www.aak.com/investors/capital-market-day. Please confirm your participation no later than November 1, 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Nilsson

CFO

Mobile: +46-708-95-22-21

E-mail: fredrik.nilsson@aak.com



The information was submitted for publication at 11:00 a.m. CET on September 16, 2019.





AAK is a leading provider of value-adding vegetable oils & fats. Our expertise in lipid technology within foods and special nutrition applications, our wide range of raw materials and our broad process capabilities enable us to develop innovative and value-adding solutions across many industries – Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Special Nutrition, Foodservice, Personal Care, and more. AAK's proven expertise is based on more than 140 years of experience within oils & fats. Our unique co-development approach brings our customers' skills and know-how together with our own capabilities and mindset for lasting results. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has more than 20 different production facilities, sales offices in more than 25 countries and more than 3,700 employees. We are AAK – The Co-Development Company.

