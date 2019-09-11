AAK Expands its Ingredient Portfolio With Speciality Lecithins Through Acquisition of Soya International

KARLSHAMN, Sweden, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To expand its ingredient portfolio with a product range critical to many of its customers, AAK has acquired 80 percent of Soya International (Europe) Ltd. The UK-based company focuses on the sourcing, processing and distribution of non-GMO semi-speciality and speciality lecithins. Lecithin is a natural emulsifier and a by-product from the processing of vegetable oils.

"Lecithin is a key ingredient for many customers within our core segments, especially Chocolate & Confectionery Fats and Bakery, but also Dairy, Special Nutrition, and Personal Care", says Johan Westman, President and CEO. "By expanding our portfolio with this value-adding ingredient, we will further enhance our co-development capabilities and be able to create even better solutions in close collaboration with our customers globally."

Soya International was founded in 1996 by brothers Sonny and Sonu Arora and operates out of Manchester, UK. It has a third-party processing facility in the Netherlands and holds well-established relationships with customers and distributors in 40 markets globally. The company had last year revenues of approximately SEK 150 million. Sonny Arora will remain Managing Director of the business which will trade under the name of AAK Soya International Ltd.

There is a put/call option under which AAK could acquire the remaining 20 percent of the company within the next 2–5 years.

The acquisition will be consolidated as of today and has no significant impact on AAK's earnings. Acquisition-related costs will be charged to the third quarter 2019.

