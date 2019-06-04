AAK Launches AkoPlanet™ to Meet the Fast-growing Demand for Plant-based Foods

KARLSHAMN, Sweden, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AAK, a world leader in value-adding vegetable oils and fats, has launched AkoPlanet™, a new portfolio with tailor-made solutions for food manufacturers developing plant-based alternatives to products within the meat, dairy and ice cream segments.

"Vegan, vegetarian and flexitarian diets are rapidly growing, creating new and exciting opportunities for food manufacturers", says Johan Westman, President and CEO, AAK Group. "This development is, of course, very interesting to AAK as we have been working with plant-based ingredients for more than a century."

AkoPlanet™ will not only enable food manufacturers to meet a variety of industry opportunities, such as health, nutrition and sustainability, but also the fast-growing demand for plant-based products among consumers, particularly millennials. Sustainable sourcing is a crucial aspect for the plant-based movement and all raw materials used in the AkoPlanet™ portfolio are, as a minimum standard, traceable to the growing region.

With this new portfolio, AAK will use its unique co-development approach to work together with customers to create tailor-made solutions.

"Many of the key characteristics of animal-derived products can be recreated through optimal formulations of oils and fats", says Henning Villadsen, Business Development Director at AAK. "This has positive implications for the flavor, texture and other sensory attributes of plant-based foods, enabling our customers to create great-tasting alternatives to meat, dairy and ice cream products."



AAK is a leading provider of value-adding vegetable oils & fats. Our expertise in lipid technology within foods and special nutrition applications, our wide range of raw materials and our broad process capabilities enable us to develop innovative and value-adding solutions across many industries – Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Special Nutrition, Foodservice, Personal Care, and more. AAK's proven expertise is based on more than 140 years of experience within oils & fats. Our unique co-development approach brings our customers' skills and know-how together with our own capabilities and mindset for lasting results. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has more than 20 different production facilities, sales offices in more than 25 countries and more than 3,700 employees. We are AAK – The Co-Development Company.

