AAK Opens Customer Innovation Center in Tokyo

"The center will be focused on applications within Chocolate & Confectionery Fats but will also cover customer innovation projects and new product development within our Dairy and Special Nutrition segments", says Torben Friis Lange, President Asia. "By investing in these facilities we are dedicated to support our customers in the region and give them access to AAK's global solutions."

The investment further expands AAK's presence in a market that the company fully entered in early 2016 when establishing a partnership with Miyoshi Oils & Fats Co. by forming a new company for the Japanese market, AAK Miyoshi JP.

For further information, please contact:

Torben Friis Lange

President Asia

Mobile: +45-2199-8578

E-mail : torben.friis.lange@aak.com





Fredrik Nilsson

CFO

Mobile: +46-708-95-22-21

E-mail: fredrik.nilsson@aak.com

This information was submitted for publication at 09:00 a.m. CET on June 26, 2018.

AAK is a leading provider of value-adding vegetable oils & fats. Our expertise in lipid technology within foods and special nutrition applications, our wide range of raw materials and our broad process capabilities enable us to develop innovative and value-adding solutions across many industries – Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Special Nutrition, Foodservice, Personal Care, and more. AAK's proven expertise is based on more than 140 years of experience within oils & fats. Our unique co-development approach brings our customers' skills and know-how together with our own capabilities and mindset for lasting results. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has 20 different production facilities, sales offices in more than 25 countries and more than 3,300 employees. We are AAK – The Co-Development Company.

