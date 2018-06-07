AAK With Exclusive Distribution Agreement in the GCC Region

Founded in 1986, FSL is a regional pioneer in offering high-quality food and beverage products, marketing expertise and technical services across the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries. The company, with its headquarters in Dubai and with warehousing facilities in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, is offering a wide range of products within food and beverage, foodservice, FMCG as well as within the dairy, agro and pharmaceutical industries.

"FSL's complementary portfolio of ingredients and solutions will yield great synergies with our unique and global co-development approach, creating value in every step of the production", says Torben Friis Lange, President Asia. "Thanks to this new cooperation, our innovative and customized solutions will make their way to our customers via FSL's wide distribution network in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and the other GCC countries."

AAK's team in Turkey and the Middle East, offering customer co-developed solutions within Chocolate & Confectionery Fats, Bakery, Dairy, Special Nutrition, Foodservice, and Artisan Bakery, will continue to lead the sales operations from AAK's offices in Istanbul and Dubai.

AAK is a leading provider of value-adding vegetable oils & fats. Our expertise in lipid technology within foods and special nutrition applications, our wide range of raw materials and our broad process capabilities enable us to develop innovative and value-adding solutions across many industries – Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Special Nutrition, Foodservice, Personal Care, and more. AAK's proven expertise is based on more than 140 years of experience within oils & fats. Our unique co-development approach brings our customers' skills and know-how together with our own capabilities and mindset for lasting results. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has 20 different production facilities, sales offices in more than 25 countries and more than 3,300 employees. We are AAK – The Co-Development Company.

