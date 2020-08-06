AAKOMA Project Receives Funding From Grooming Company Harry's/Flamingo

Harry's, alongside their women's grooming brand Flamingo, noted that the recipients of this funding were "organizations that combat inequality and help Black communities access mental health care." The brand consulted with mental health professionals and conducted in-depth research to select a series of nonprofit partners for this initiative. The funding will go towards supporting efforts to improve mental health for Black women.

"We're proud to announce that we're donating to ten impactful mental health and wellness nonprofits serving Black communities in the U.S. and U.K.," Harry's/Flamingo announced on social media. "Investing in our partners' work means that they'll be able to bring free, confidential therapy and mental health programming to thousands within Black communities in both countries."

AAKOMA Project founder Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble thanked the brands for selecting the nonprofit as one of their US-based partners. "We're honored to be recognized by innovative brands like Harry's and Flamingo," Dr. Breland-Noble said, "and we're looking forward to continuing our important work with their support."

The AAKOMA Project has been a leader in mental health among Black communities in the Northern Virginia region, including providing free online mental health support to Northern Virginia's teens of color.

About The AAKOMA Project: The AAKOMA Project is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to help diverse teenagers and their families achieve optimal mental health through dialogue, learning, and the understanding that everyone deserves care and support. Find out more at https://AAKOMAproject.org/.

CONTACT: Tracey Deavers, [email protected]

SOURCE The AAKOMA Project, Inc.

