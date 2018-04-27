KARLSHAMN, Sweden, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AAK's Annual Report 2017 has been published and is available in English and Swedish at the company's website, www.aak.com.
Printed versions of the report will be distributed to shareholders and other stakeholders during week 19.
For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Nilsson
Fredrik CFO and acting CEO
Mobile: +46-708-95-22-21
E-mail: fredrik.nilsson@aak.com
This information is information that AAK AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 11:00 a.m. CET on April 27, 2018.
