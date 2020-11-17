AAK's Capital Market Day 2020

KARLSHAMN, Sweden, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AAK is hosting its annual Capital Market Day for analysts, investors and media representatives.

At this year's event, held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic, AAK's President and CEO Johan Westman together with Fredrik Nilsson, CFO, and Anne Mette Olesen, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, update the financial market and media on the company's purpose, strategy and business, financial development, and progress within the sustainability area.

In addition, Sten Estrup, President Asia, presents AAK's development in Asia, and Niall Sands, President Plant-based Foods, gives an update on the company's solutions for plant-based products.

All presentations are available on www.aak.com/cmd. A live Q&A webcast with all presenters will be held later today, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. CET. A recording of the Q&A webcast will be published on www.aak.com/cmd after the event.

