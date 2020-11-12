AAK's President and CEO has acquired shares in the company

KARLSHAMN, Sweden, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Warrants in the long-term incentive program ("Warrants Program series 2017/2022:2") implemented at AAK AB's (publ.) annual general meeting in May 2017 are now possible to exercise.

Some members of AAK's Executive Committee, including President and CEO Johan Westman, have exercised part or all of their warrants. Johan Westman has at the same time acquired 36,000 shares in AAK. He now has a total holding of 36,000 shares and 50,000 warrants with the right to subscribe for 300,000 new shares in the company.

The information was submitted for publication at 4:00 p.m. CET on November 12, 2020.

AAK is a leading provider of value-adding vegetable oils & fats. Our expertise in lipid technology within foods and special nutrition applications, our wide range of raw materials and our broad process capabilities enable us to develop innovative and value-adding solutions across many industries - Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Plant-based Foods, Special Nutrition, Foodservice, Personal Care, and more. AAK's proven expertise is based on more than 140 years of experience within oils & fats. Our unique co-development approach brings our customers' skills and know-how together with our own capabilities and mindset for lasting results. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has more than 20 different production facilities, sales offices in more than 25 countries and more than 3,900 employees.

We are AAK - The Co-Development Company.

