AAL Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) ("American Airlines").

On May 28, 2024, after the market closed, American Airlines announced that its CCO was departing and that the company was lowering its guidance. In an industry conference the following day, May 29, 2024, American Airlines's CEO stated that the company's "expectation for domestic performance has worsened materially since [it] provided guidance in April," and that the revision "is largely due to a softer domestic environment than [the Company was] expecting and [its] performance within that environment."

On this news, American Airlines's stock price fell $1.82, or 13.5%, to close at $11.62 per share on May 29, 2024.

If you are an American Airlines investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please CLICK HERE to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Jonathan Naji, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or E-mail at [email protected].

