AAL Investors Have Opportunity to Lead American Airlines Group Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, July 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of purchasers of securities of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) between January 25, 2024 and May 28, 2024. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by September 16, 2024.

To join the AAL class action, go https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=26399 mailto:or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected].





Rosen Law Firm is Investigating the Allegations that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made overwhelmingly positive statements to investors regarding American's new sales and distribution strategy to reduce internal expenses while simultaneously driving a significant demand increase for American's airline services. The complaint alleges that these statements misrepresented the true state of American, and that American was simultaneously concealing material adverse facts including, notably, that American's sales and distribution strategy was not driving the revenue projected. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against American Airlines Group Inc. The deadline to file a motion to be appointed as lead plaintiff is September 16, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, go to https://rosenlegal.com/case/american-airlines-group-inc/

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

[email protected]

www.rosenlegal.com

SOURCE The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.