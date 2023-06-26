"Aaliyah Alicia Thompson Shatters Barriers and Inspires Inclusivity at Cultural Con 2023"

ATLANTA, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autistic activist Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, age 21, founder of Aaliyah's Beauty Bar is making history in the disability community by participating in Cultural Con in LA alongside McDonald's 2023 change leader. Thompson sees this as a unique opportunity to showcase the capabilities of individuals with disabilities and to inspire a more inclusive society.

Aaliyah Thompson
Aaliyah Thompson at Cultural Con 2023 with other McDonald's change leaders.
Thompson believes that her presence at Cultural Con is an excellent example of how millennials are leading the way in creating a more inclusive world. Her message is simple: people with disabilities possess unique talents and skills that can contribute positively to society. Her work has been recognized by numerous publications, including Black Enterprise, Black Pr. Com, Essence Magazine, Yahoo News, Rolling Out Magazine, and Non Profit Hosea Helps new clothing line.

Thompson's participation in Cultural Con is significant for the autism community, highlighting the importance of inclusion and diversity.

She is excited to continue breaking down barriers and blazing new trails.

Thompson's passion for creating a more inclusive world does not end with Cultural Con. She is opening a nail school for people with autism in mid-August, offering a platform for individuals to pursue their passion and showcase their abilities. Thompson's goal is to provide everyone with an opportunity to succeed, and she has already accomplished remarkable feats, including opening a beauty bar as the first 21-year-old with autism.

Thompson's initiatives serve as an inspiration to all, and we look forward to seeing what she accomplishes next. For more information or to contact Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, please reach out to her personal assistant, Patricia Terry, at (470-399-5356 or 678-549-3355 ([email protected]). You can also follow Thompson's journey on (https://instagram.com/aaliyahbeautybar__nail_school?igshid=OGQ5ZDc2ODk2ZA== 

McDonald's has been instrumental in helping Aaliyah Alicia Thompson get her message out to a wider audience. As a change leader for the fast-food giant, McDonald's has provided funding and a platform for Thompson to showcase her abilities and promote inclusivity for individuals with disabilities. Thompson sees this as a unique opportunity to work with an organization that shares her vision for a more inclusive society. Thanks to McDonald's support, Thompson has been able to participate in Cultural Con and other high-profile events, raising awareness about the unique talents and skills of people with disabilities. It's great to see a major corporation like McDonald's stepping up and supporting individuals like Aaliyah who are making a positive impact in the world.

