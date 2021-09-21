Aalpha Information Systems Launches Solutions for Remote Collaboration

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aalpha information systems, a top-rated software development company in India, has launched solutions for remote collaboration. Aalpha is based in India and has offices in the USA & Norway. The company was founded in 2007 and worked with more than 1200 clients around the world. They offer services like web, software, mobile app development, SaaS development, blockchain solutions, IoT solutions, and more.

Initially, the company was started with just 5 members; now they have a team of 250 dedicated experts. The company's goal is to scale from 250 to 1000 members of the team by the end of 2024.

Over the last decade, the company has successfully served more than 45+ nations globally with best-in-class IT solutions.

With a vision to scale the company and its strength in the IT industry, Aalpha information systems have devised methods that are capable of building solutions at very reasonable rates. The company also aims to offer customized solutions based on the requirements of the clients. All the products they develop are ensured to be delivered with high quality at cost-effective rates.

During the pandemic, As a leading software development company, Aalpha has built valuable products that helped business sectors to run their businesses smoothly. Aalpha has developed a remote collaboration/ working tool called Wurkr which is a SaaS-based product that helps companies to manage productive company culture & pushes simple collaboration in the remote environment.

Apart from this, in this covid-19 pandemic, Aalpha has helped Indian Medical Association (IMA) in order to make medical services more available & affordable. Aalpha has built Instaclinix, a next-gen telemedicine solution for patients and doctors to connect with a click of a button, instant and easy to use with several features for remote health monitoring.

Incepted by the visionary entrepreneur Pawan Pawar, Aalpha information systems have the commitment, competitiveness, and dedication at its base that continuously help them offer services with varied improvements and continuous innovations. Crediting his team for the success of the company, Pawan Pawar said, "Aalpha information systems team holds highly skilled & dynamic professionals to serve brilliance with all its top-notch IT Solutions."

He further added, "At Aalpha information systems, we understand client needs & requirements clearly before starting work to build top-class solutions with the latest technologies."

To learn more, contact [email protected] .

Website link:-

https://www.aalpha.net/

Social Media links:-

https://www.linkedin.com/company/aalpha-information-systems-india-pvt-ltd

https://www.twitter.com/aalphaindia

Contacts:

Pawan Pawar

[email protected]

SOURCE Aalpha Information Systems (India) Private Limited