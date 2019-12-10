AAM 15 Hits Double Digits

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AAM 15 announces the acquisition of its ninth and tenth hotels as the portfolio grows to double digits, in six east coast states. Located on the historic and majestic Hudson River, Yonkers is the largest city of Westchester county and fourth largest city in the state of New York. With a twenty-minute commute to Manhattan via MTA Subway/Amtrak, and walking distance to the waterfront, the hotel's shared Executive Boulevard address lends itself to corporate, medical-related, and leisure travelers alike.

"The addition of two New York properties is in line with our strategic growth plan," says David R. Masse, Founder and CEO of AAM 15 Management. Masse states that he is thrilled to have a presence in New York and will consider future projects within the tri-state region. The acquisition of the two Marriott hotels of Yonkers enhances the AAM 15 portfolio to include six Marriott properties, synonymous with quality and loyalty, while catering to the individual traveler's needs. Masse continues by saying, "we see great opportunity with this acquisition and expect to show a healthy return to our investors."

The Residence Inn Yonkers features 144 well-appointed extended-stay guest suites, designed for business travelers seeking both short and long-term accommodations. Each suite includes thoughtful design elements and boast the comforts of home, such as fully-equipped kitchens and a spacious living area. The property is enhanced with a generous size indoor pool, jacuzzi, spacious fitness center, outdoor firepit and BBQ, laundry area, complimentary breakfast and evening guest receptions. Although the hotel underwent a refresh in 2017, AAM 15 has an extensive property improvement plan that will update the public space, guest rooms, and overall appeal, while elevating both the property value and guest experience.

The Courtyard Yonkers opened in May 2018 with the latest Courtyard design. The hotel boasts 154 stylish and tech-savvy guest rooms, a business center, sophisticated full-service Bistro restaurant and bar with a spacious lounge area serving daily breakfast and dinner, together with 3000 square feet of state-of-the-art meeting and special event space. Guests may enjoy a well-equipped fitness facility, in-door heated pool, a convenience market, an outdoor patio complete with chaise lounge chairs, a firepit, and alfresco seating under a handsome pergola.

With a shared car park, the Residence Inn and the Courtyard of Yonkers are conveniently located off the Saw Mill River Parkway and I87. The hotels both offer ample complimentary parking and area shuttle service.

AAM 15 Management is well known for its commitment to a culture of mutual respect, shared values, innovation, and authentic hospitality. AAM 15 ensures all properties deliver an exceptional guest experience; a key factor as it relates to market share performance and solid financial returns to its investors.

AAM 15 Management is an independent private equity real estate investment and hotel management company, specialized in acquisitions of hotel assets in the urban and suburban core markets throughout the east coast of the United States. In addition to the Residence Inn by Marriott and Courtyard of Yonkers, the company's assets include the Embassy Suites Portland ME, Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Freeport, the Crowne Plaza Boston-Woburn, Residence Inn by Marriott Boston /Burlington, Residence Inn by Marriott Burlington /Colchester, the Doubletree by Hilton Burlington VT, the Springhill Suites Roanoke, VA and the Residence Inn by Marriott Downtown Manchester, NH (opening Spring, 2020).

