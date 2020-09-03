AAM 15 Management Opens Residence Inn by Marriott Manchester Downtown

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AAM 15 Management, LLC announced the opening of its 10th hotel located in the central business district of Manchester, New Hampshire. Manchester, located 54 miles north of Boston, is the gateway to Northern New England and allows for easy access to ski resorts, NASCAR races, beaches, state parks, camping, mountains and dozens of other attractions. Just outside the windows of the Hotel is the Southern New Hampshire University Arena, which has become the centerpiece of Downtown Manchester. The venue can seat 12,000 patrons for concerts, and roughly 10,000 for sporting events. Also, within walking distance is the NorthEast Delta Dental Stadium, a minor league baseball stadium that can sit up to 4,000 patrons.

"The development of the Manchester property allows us to be part of the reemergence of the greater community as shown by the overall growth of the business environment," says David R. Masse, Founder and CEO of AAM 15 Management. Masse states that he is very excited to have a presence in New Hampshire and will consider future projects in the state. Masse continues by saying, "While construction and opening of The Hotel during the Covid-19 Pandemic presented some unique challenges, we are very happy to be open and operating in Downtown Manchester."

The Residence Inn by Marriott Manchester Downtown features 123 well-appointed extended-stay guest suites designed for business travelers seeking both short and long-term accommodations. Each suite includes thoughtful design elements and boasts the comforts of home such as fully equipped kitchens and a spacious living area. The Hotel is enhanced with a lobby bar, generous size indoor pool, spacious fitness center, outdoor firepit and BBQ, and laundry area.

Extending the feeling of comfortable living space on the road, the Residence Inn by Marriott Manchester Downtown offers guests inviting and functional public spaces for both the business traveler and leisure guest alike. While staying with us, guests can start their day with our complimentary deluxe hot breakfast and unwind with the hotel's weeknight evening gathering – the MIX, which offers a casual, relaxing atmosphere for guests to socialize and enjoy tastings of the area's local "flavor." Guests can enjoy the hotel's grocery delivery service, complimentary Wi-Fi, 24-hour on-site market, dry cleaning services, and on-site guest laundry.

Along with these attractions, this Residence Inn is located 6 miles from the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, the fourth-largest passenger and third-largest cargo airport in New England as well as is 1.3 miles from Catholic Medical Center and 1.7 miles from Eliot Hospital.

About AAM 15 Management, LLC

AAM 15 Management is an independent private equity real estate investment management company, specializing in acquisitions of hotel assets in the urban and suburban core markets throughout the east coast of the United States. In addition to the Residence Inn by Marriott Manchester Downtown, the company's assets include the Embassy Suites Portland ME, Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Freeport, ME, the Crowne Plaza Boston-Woburn, MA, Residence Inn by Marriott Boston /Burlington, MA, Residence Inn by Marriott Burlington/Colchester, VT, the Doubletree by Hilton Burlington, VT, the Springhill Suites Roanoke, VA and the Residence Inn by Marriott and Courtyard by Marriott both in Yonkers, NY.

