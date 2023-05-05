AAM Awarded Contract to Supply e-Beam Axles for a Future Electric Vehicle Program with Stellantis

Featuring AAM's Integrated 3-in-1 e-Drive Technology

DETROIT, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL), a leading global Tier 1 automotive supplier of driveline and metal forming technologies, announced it has secured a new contract to supply electric beam (e-Beam) axles for a future electric vehicle program with Stellantis. The future program is expected to begin production in the latter part of the decade, and will feature both front and rear e-Beam axles that include AAM's integrated 3-in-1 e-Drive technology.

"AAM is excited to provide our next generation of e-Beam axles for this future electric vehicle program," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This contract continues AAM's mission of bringing the future faster by providing electric vehicle technologies to support our global customers' transition to an electric future."

AAM's 3-in-1 e-Drive technology features an integrated motor, inverter and gearbox into a single assembly for advantages in packaging, performance and simplified integration.

To learn more about AAM's e-Beam axles and AAM's full e-Drive technology portfolio, visit aam.com/future.

About AAM: As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with over 80 facilities in 18 countries, AAM is bringing the future faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.

