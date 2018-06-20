AAM Awarded Jaguar Land Rover Excellence Award

DETROIT, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE: AXL) has been awarded a Jaguar Land Rover Supplier Excellence award for the company's contribution to the automaker's business, cost transformation and operational delivery during the last year.

AAM was recognized for supplying axles for the Jaguar F-PACE, XE and XF and the Range Rover Velar and was one of just 15 suppliers to receive the Supplier Excellence award.