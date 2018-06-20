AAM Awarded Jaguar Land Rover Excellence Award

DETROIT, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE: AXL) has been awarded a Jaguar Land Rover Supplier Excellence award for the company's contribution to the automaker's business, cost transformation and operational delivery during the last year.
AAM was recognized for supplying axles for the Jaguar F-PACE, XE and XF and the Range Rover Velar and was one of just 15 suppliers to receive the Supplier Excellence award.
"We are honored to receive Jaguar Land Rover's Supplier Excellence award for our work in supplying axles for the F-PACE, XE, XF and Range Rover Velar," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to expanding our relationship with Jaguar Land Rover and supplying additional driveline technology to support Jaguar Land Rover's mission to provide experiences customers will love."
About AAM
AAM (NYSE: AXL) is a premier, global leader in design, engineering, validation and manufacturing of driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting technologies for automotive, commercial and industrial markets. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has over 25,000 associates operating at more than 90 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. To learn more, visit www.aam.com.
