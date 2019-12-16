AAM Closes Sale Of U.S. Iron Casting Operations

DETROIT, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) announced today that it has closed the previously announced sale of its U.S. iron casting operations ("Grede") to funds managed by Gamut Capital Management. AAM received net cash proceeds of approximately $141.2 million from the sale, which are subject to customary post-closing adjustments, as well as a $60.0 million deferred payment obligation.

