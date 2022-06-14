AAM Electric Drive Unit Powers Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE

DETROIT, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing's (NYSE: AXL) electric driveline technology powers AMG's first plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) model, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE. AAM supplies the performance car's rear drive unit, which was recently named a 2022 Automotive News PACE™ Award finalist.

"AAM's Electric Drive Unit provides superior vehicle performance in a compact, power-dense design," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This contract to supply Mercedes-AMG's newest hybrid performance car showcases AAM's industry-leading, award-winning electric drive technology. It continues our work to be the supplier of choice for OEMs as they expand their electric propulsion and e-mobility offerings."

The electric drive unit, located on the rear axle, is the first volume production application combining a mechanical all-wheel drive system with a 2-speed electric drive module. This P3 system layout, with the electric motor on the rear axle, optimizes the weight distribution and increases the total output torque, compared to a transmission mounted electric motor (P2 hybrid).

Innovative design features include an electromechanical actuated two-speed gearbox and electromechanical controlled limited slip differential (eLSD) providing state of the art shifting times and traction.

The performance car can generate 620kW/843hp at peak levels, clock a 0-62 mph time of 2.9 seconds, and achieve a top speed of 316 kph (196mph). AAM's e-Drive provides power/torque output of 150 kW/204 hp, adds performance in hybrid drive and helps enable zero emissions.

With the launch of the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE, AAM further continues its transformation into a leading supplier of electric drive technology.

The PACE Award recognizes automotive suppliers for superior innovation, technological advancement and business performance and are accepted around the world as the industry benchmark for innovation. Awards will be announced in September 2022.

About AAM

As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries, AAM is bringing the future faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.

