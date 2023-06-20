AAM Named Among Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2023

News provided by

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

20 Jun, 2023, 12:23 ET

Global Tier 1 Supplier Recognized for Diversity Best Practices

DETROIT, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes has named American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) one of America's Best Employers for Diversity for 2023. Forbes and Statista Inc. say the award reinforces AAM's reputation as a company that embraces and celebrates diversity. The complete list can be found here

"An equitable and inclusive workplace benefits everyone," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "At AAM, we believe diversity drives creativity. An equitable and inclusive culture encourages, supports and celebrates the unique voices of our global workforce."

Forbes and Statista selected this year's Best Employers for Diversity based on survey responses from approximately 45,000 U.S. employees working for companies in 25 different sectors with a minimum of 1,000 employees each. The evaluation was based on three criteria:

  • Direct Recommendations: Employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements regarding age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQIA+ and general diversity in their current workplace.
  • Indirect Recommendations: Participants were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively regarding diversity.
  • KPIs: Extensive research was carried out to evaluate how companies fared across a range of diversity-related best practices. These included the presence of resource groups, the publication of diversity data, and the share of women on a company's board and in executive positions.

AAM ranked higher on the list year-over-year, improving its reputation as a company that embraces and celebrates diversity.

About AAM: As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with over 80 facilities in 18 countries, AAM is Bringing the Future Faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.                   

AAM Media Contacts:

Christopher M. Son

Charlotte Fisher

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Director, Communications & Community Relations

(313) 758-4814

(313) 758-2411

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

AAM Names Top Suppliers During 29th Annual Supplier Day

AAM to Present at Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference on June 14

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.