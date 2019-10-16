AAM Named an Automotive News 2020 PACE Award Finalist for Electric Driveline

"AAM's Electric Drive technology is designed for optimal power density providing high performance in a compact package," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are incredibly honored that Automotive News recognized this work on the Jaguar I-PACE and thank the judges for naming AAM Electric Driveline technology a PACE finalist."

AAM's Electric Driveline Technology delivers 394 kW of high-performance AWD power and 700 Nm of torque via two electric drive units. AAM's system is designed to maximize power but minimize system space and help contribute to the vehicle's low center of gravity. AAM's independently controlled drive units provide immediate torque and all-wheel drive for optimal control and maximum safety. The award-winning powertrain accelerates the I-PACE to 60 mph while producing no tailpipe CO 2 or particulates.

AAM designed and engineered the I-PACE Electric Driveline system at the company's Trollhättan Technical Center in Trollhättan, Sweden. The system is built in Poland at AAM's Świdnica Manufacturing Facility, which is dedicated to producing precision-engineered AAM driveline systems and components.

PACE award winners will be announced at the Automotive News PACE Awards ceremony on March 23, 2020, at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center in Detroit.

About AAM

AAM (NYSE: AXL) delivers POWER that moves the world. As a leading global tier 1 automotive supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures driveline, metal forming and casting technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles smarter, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has over 25,000 associates operating at nearly 90 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. To learn more, visit aam.com.

CONTACT: Andrea Knapp, andrea.knapp@aam.com

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aam.com

