AAM Named as Axle Supplier for Additional Pickup Production at GM's Oshawa Facility

DETROIT, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE: AXL) has been named as the sole-supplier of front and rear pickup axles for production at General Motor's Oshawa, Canada, facility. Oshawa will restart production of the pickup trucks later this year.

AAM's manufacturing facilities will provide both front and rear axles for use at Oshawa. This new business is in addition to AAM's current supply of front and rear axles to GM's full-size pickup assembly facilities in Indiana, Michigan and Mexico.

"This additional sourcing continues to leverage AAM's strategic partnership with GM having supported their full-size light truck program with durable, efficient and lightweight drivelines for many decades," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This is a critical part of our business and integral to our two-pronged approach to support both internal combustion and battery electric / hybrid vehicles with the industry's leading driveline technology."

AAM (NYSE: AXL) delivers POWER that moves the world. As a leading global Tier 1 automotive supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles smarter, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has approximately 20,000 associates operating at nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. To learn more, visit aam.com.

