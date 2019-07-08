AAM Names Supplier of the Year and Supplier Excellence Award Winners

DETROIT, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing presented Supplier of the Year Awards to key supplier partners at the company's 25th Annual Supplier Day. Crystal Engineering Services, Futronic Co. Ltd., JTEKT North America Corp. and PGI Auto Components were awarded AAM's highest honor for their commitment to excellence and support of AAM's mission to be the industry's leading global Driveline, Metal Forming and Casting supplier.

An additional 15 suppliers were honored with an AAM Supplier Excellence Award for their demonstrated excellence in delivery, launch or quality.

"Our suppliers play a critical role in the success of AAM and our support of global customers," said Michael K. Simonte, AAM President. "Crystal Engineering, Futronic, JTEKT and PGI Auto are all committed to exceeding AAM requirements, providing flawless customer support and delivering technology with a focus on competitive costs. We congratulate and thank them for their hard work."

Crystal Engineering Solutions is a full-service engineering company that provides design solutions to the manufacturing industry. Crystal received an AAM Supplier of the Year Award for its commitment to collaboration, responsive quoting, understanding of expectations, performance standards and equipment specifications.

Futronic Co. Ltd. manufactures motors, actuators and controllers for global automotive customers. Futronic was named a Supplier of the Year for its excellence in quality, cost transparency, innovative products, professionalism and quick responsiveness.

JTEKT North America is a global leader in engineering and manufacturing automotive systems, bearing solutions and high-performance machine tools. JTEKT was recognized by AAM for its competitive pricing, engineering support, partnership and industry and regional government knowledge.

PGI Auto Components is a precision manufacturer of machined casting with the capability to machine aluminum, die cast or perm mold, ductile iron or forged steel with volumes ranging from 5,000 pieces a year to 500,000 pieces a year. PGI received AAM's Supplier of the Year Award for innovative technologies, cost competitiveness and partnership.

AAM also awarded Supplier Excellence Awards to companies that demonstrated excellence in three key categories. Winners include:

Delivery: Launch: Quality: Baoding Dongli Machinery Co., Ltd. Chongqing Yujiang Die Casting Co., Ltd. AAPICO Precision Co., Ltd. Gibbs Die Casting Corp. Chassix Iztapalapa DK Motors Co., Ltd. Iljin Co., Ltd. Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies K/C Welding, Inc. Madison-Kipp Corp. Hyolim Industrial Co. Premier Thermal Solutions Schaeffler Group USA Inc. Usinatech Inc. The Timken Co.

AAM has recognized exceptional suppliers each year since its founding in 1994. A team of AAM associates from procurement, engineering, quality assurance, manufacturing and materials management selected this year's award winners based on AAM's rating of its suppliers' product quality, delivery, service and technology leadership.

About AAM

AAM (NYSE: AXL) delivers POWER that moves the world. As a leading global tier 1 automotive supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures driveline, metal forming and casting technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles smarter, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has over 25,000 associates operating at nearly 90 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. To learn more, visit aam.com.

Media Contact: Andrea Knapp, andrea.knapp@aam.com, 248 321 5653

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aam.com

