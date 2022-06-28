AAM Names Top Suppliers During Annual Supplier Day

Webco Industries and Incora awarded top honors

DETROIT, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing named its top suppliers during the company's recent 28th Annual Supplier Day. The award recognizes key suppliers with Supplier of the Year and Supplier Excellence Awards. AAM has recognized exceptional suppliers each year since its founding in 1994.

"We congratulate our Supplier of the Year and Supplier Excellence Award winners," said Michael K. Simonte, AAM President. "Our supplier partners are a critical part of the AAM mission to deliver the industry's best driveline, metal forming and EV technologies to our global customers. We thank all our suppliers for the work they do to support AAM."

Supplier of the Year Awards were presented to the Webco Industries and Incora.

Webco is a direct-material supplier that provides a wide range of specialty, precision steel tubing. The company simultaneously launched 10 new programs with over 100-part numbers, on time and with flexibility to accommodate changing customer requests with no disruptions.

Incora is an AAM indirect chemical supplier that has consistently exceeded performance targets and made significant contributions to sustainability initiatives at multiple facilities.

Additionally, 10 suppliers were awarded with the AAM Supplier Excellence Award for their demonstrated success in delivery, launch, quality and innovation. Awardees include:

Delivery:

SKF

Promax Engineering, LLC

Höganäs

Launch:

PGI Auto Components (Kunshan) Co., Ltd

TENARIS TAMSA

Mahindra CIE Automotive, Ltd. (Gear Division)

Quality:

Tenneco Powertrain – Manitowoc, WI

ILJIN Bearing ART

Erie Steel Treating

Innovation:

UnitedSiC (now Qorvo)

A team of AAM associates from global procurement, product engineering, supplier quality, manufacturing and supply chain management selected this year's award winners based on AAM's scorecard rating of its suppliers' delivery performance, product quality, launch execution and technology leadership.

