AAM Recognized by General Motors as a 2018 Supplier of the Year Winner

DETROIT, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM) was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during its 27th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony held Wednesday, May 15 in Detroit.

During the event, GM recognized 133 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company.

This is the third year in a row AAM has received the award.

"We hold our suppliers to a high bar," said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "They went above and beyond to deliver the innovations and quality that will help us earn customers for life."

More than half of the suppliers are repeat winners from 2017.

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

"AAM's mission is to provide the industry's leading Driveline, Metal Forming and Casting technologies and we work each day to exceed our customers' expectations," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are honored that GM is recognizing AAM with a Supplier of the Year award for the third year in a row."

About AAM

AAM (NYSE: AXL) delivers POWER that moves the world. As a leading global tier 1 automotive supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures driveline, metal forming and casting technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles smarter, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has over 25,000 associates operating at nearly 90 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. To learn more, visit aam.com.

About GM

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Cadillac, Chevrolet, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, Maven, its personal mobility brand, and Cruise, its autonomous vehicle ride-sharing company, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

Media Contact: Andrea Knapp, andrea.knapp@aam.com, 248 321 5653

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aam.com

