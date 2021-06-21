AAM Recognizes Key Suppliers with Supplier of the Year and Supplier Excellence Awards

DETROIT, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing recognized top suppliers during its 27th Annual Supplier Day. AAM presented two Supplier of the Year Awards and 10 Supplier Excellence Awards during a ceremony held virtually from Detroit.

Supplier of the Year Awards were presented to the Bocar Group and Heller Machine Tools.

Bocar is a direct-material aluminum high-pressure die castings and aluminum semi-permanent mold castings supplier. The company is a collaborative partner that developed and localized a mass-optimized torque tube for use in a critical new vehicle program.

Heller is a long-term AAM essential business partner of machining equipment. Heller developed cost effective, technically sound solutions to meet the ever-changing industry demands and ensure that AAM produced parts in the most effective and efficient way. This includes the company's U-axis technology which increases efficiency and cost savings for AAM.

Additionally, 10 suppliers were also honored with the AAM Supplier Excellence Award for their demonstrated success in delivery, quality, launch or innovation. Awardees include:

Quality: Delivery: AlphaUSA Accurcast Inc. INELCA - Industrial Electrolitica Cano SLU Krenhof Aktiengesellschaft Chian-Hsing Forging Industrial Co., Ltd. Fuzhou King Duan Industrial Co., Ltd.



Launch: Innovation: Jiangsu Shuanghuan Gear Co. Ltd. UNICA - Unión de industrias C.A. S.A. Petro-Canada Lubricants - A division of HollyFrontier Lubricants & Specialties

TCX-Beijing Taicheng Measurement and Control Technology Co., Ltd



"AAM's supplier partners are key to our mission of delivering the industry's best driveline and metal forming technologies and bringing the future faster," said Michael K. Simonte, AAM President. "We congratulate and thank our Supplier of the Year and Supplier Excellence Award winners and challenge them to continue to provide leading customer support, excellent quality, innovative products and top-notch delivery."

AAM has recognized exceptional suppliers each year since its founding in 1994. A team of AAM associates from global procurement, product engineering, supplier quality, manufacturing and supply chain management selected this year's award winners based on AAM's rating of its suppliers' delivery performance, product quality, launch execution and technology leadership.

About AAM

AAM (NYSE: AXL) delivers POWER that moves the world. As a leading global Tier 1 automotive supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles smarter, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has approximately 20,000 associates operating at nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. To learn more, visit aam.com.

Media Contact:

Andrea Knapp

[email protected]

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

www.aam.com

