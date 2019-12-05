AAM Supplies Key Driveline Technology for 2019 Ram Heavy Duty and 2019 Ram Chassis Cab Trucks

"In addition to continuing our long-term partnership with Ram as the supplier of front and rear axles for the 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty pickup trucks, AAM is now honored to be the new supplier of front and rear axles for the Ram Chassis Cab 4500 and 5500 trucks as well our latest and most efficient driveshaft technology for the new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty pickup truck series," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

For the new vehicles, AAM and Ram engineers worked to improve durability, handle payload and towing capabilities and minimize noise, vibration and harshness all while optimizing efficiency and reducing weight in the driveline system. AAM's all-new, larger 12-inch rear axle and either a 9.25 inch or 10.5 inch front axle are designed to enable higher gross combined axle weight and payload ratings up to a 35,100 pounds of towing capacity and 7,680 pounds of payload.

About AAM

AAM (NYSE: AXL) delivers POWER that moves the world. As a leading global tier 1 automotive supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures driveline, metal forming and casting technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles smarter, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has over 25,000 associates operating at nearly 90 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. To learn more, visit aam.com.

