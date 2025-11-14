AAM to Present at Barclays 16th Annual Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference on November 19

DETROIT, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will participate in Barclays 16th Annual Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference on November 19. 

AAM is scheduled to webcast the fireside chat presentation at 1:00 p.m. ET. The live audio webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations page on AAM's website (www.aam.com). A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About AAM

As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with over 75 facilities in 15 countries, AAM is Bringing the Future Faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit www.aam.com.

Our presentation may contain "forward-looking" statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties described in our most recent filings on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and actual results may differ materially. Our presentation may also include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Information regarding these non-GAAP measures, as well as a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP financial information, is available on AAM's website.

Investor Contact:

David H. Lim 
Head of Investor Relations
(313) 758-2006
[email protected]

Media Contact:

Christopher M. Son
Vice President, Marketing & Communications - AAM
(313) 758-4814
[email protected]

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

