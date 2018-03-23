AAM is a premier, global leader in design, engineering, validation and manufacturing of driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting technologies for automotive, commercial and industrial markets.

Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has over 25,000 associates operating at more than 90 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. To learn more, visit www.aam.com.

Our presentation may contain "forward-looking" statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties described in our most recent filings on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and actual results may differ materially. Our presentation also may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Information regarding these non-GAAP measures, as well as a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP financial information, is available on AAM's website (www.aam.com).

For more information:

Investor Contact

Jason P. Parsons

Director, Investor Relations

(313) 758-2404

jason.parsons@aam.com

Media Contact

Christopher M. Son

Executive Director, Marketing & Communications

(313) 758-4814

chris.son@aam.com

Or visit the AAM website at www.aam.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aam-to-present-at-the-2018-bank-of-america-merrill-lynch--auto-summit-on-march-28-300618733.html

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aam.com

